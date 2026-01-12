Changelog
New updates and improvements at Cloudflare.
WAF Release - 2026-01-12
This week's release focuses on improvements to existing detections to enhance coverage.
Key Findings
- Existing rule enhancements have been deployed to improve detection resilience against SQL Injection.
|Ruleset
|Rule ID
|Legacy Rule ID
|Description
|Previous Action
|New Action
|Comments
|Cloudflare Managed Ruleset
|N/A
|SQLi - AND/OR MAKE_SET/ELT - Beta
|Log
|Block
|This rule is merged into the original rule "SQLi - AND/OR MAKE_SET/ELT" (ID:
|Cloudflare Managed Ruleset
|N/A
|SQLi - Benchmark Function - Beta
|Log
|Block
|This rule is merged into the original rule "SQLi - Benchmark Function" (ID:
