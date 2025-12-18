 Skip to content
WAF Release - 2025-12-18

WAF

This week's release focuses on improvements to existing detections to enhance coverage.

Key Findings

  • Existing rule enhancements have been deployed to improve detection resilience against broad classes of web attacks and strengthen behavioral coverage.



RulesetRule IDLegacy Rule IDDescriptionPrevious ActionNew ActionComments
Cloudflare Managed Ruleset N/AAtlassian Confluence - Code Injection - CVE:CVE-2021-26084 - BetaLogBlockThis rule is merged into the original rule "Atlassian Confluence - Code Injection - CVE:CVE-2021-26084" (ID: )
Cloudflare Managed Ruleset N/A PostgreSQL - SQLi - Copy - Beta Log Block This rule is merged into the original rule "PostgreSQL - SQLi - COPY" (ID: )
Cloudflare Managed Ruleset N/A Generic Rules - Command Execution - Body Log Disabled This is a new detection.
Cloudflare Managed Ruleset N/AGeneric Rules - Command Execution - HeaderLogDisabledThis is a new detection.
Cloudflare Managed Ruleset N/AGeneric Rules - Command Execution - URILogDisabledThis is a new detection.
Cloudflare Managed Ruleset N/ASQLi - Tautology - URI - BetaLogBlockThis rule is merged into the original rule "SQLi - Tautology - URI" (ID: )
Cloudflare Managed Ruleset N/ASQLi - WaitFor Function - BetaLogBlockThis rule is merged into the original rule "SQLi - WaitFor Function" (ID: )
Cloudflare Managed Ruleset N/ASQLi - AND/OR Digit Operator Digit 2 - BetaLogBlockThis rule is merged into the original rule "SQLi - AND/OR Digit Operator Digit" (ID: )
Cloudflare Managed Ruleset N/ASQLi - Equation 2 - BetaLogBlockThis rule is merged into the original rule "SQLi - Equation" (ID: )