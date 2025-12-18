WAF Release - 2025-12-18

Cloudflare Managed Ruleset ...be5ec20c N/A Atlassian Confluence - Code Injection - CVE:CVE-2021-26084 - Beta Log Block This rule is merged into the original rule "Atlassian Confluence - Code Injection - CVE:CVE-2021-26084" (ID: ...69e0b97a )

Cloudflare Managed Ruleset ...0d9206e3 N/A PostgreSQL - SQLi - Copy - Beta Log Block

This rule is merged into the original rule "PostgreSQL - SQLi - COPY" (ID: ...e7265a4e )

Cloudflare Managed Ruleset ...0cd00ba7 N/A Generic Rules - Command Execution - Body Log Disabled

This is a new detection.

Cloudflare Managed Ruleset ...cd679ad4 N/A Generic Rules - Command Execution - Header Log Disabled This is a new detection.

Cloudflare Managed Ruleset ...fd181fb3 N/A Generic Rules - Command Execution - URI Log Disabled This is a new detection.

Cloudflare Managed Ruleset ...7a95bc3a N/A SQLi - Tautology - URI - Beta Log Block This rule is merged into the original rule "SQLi - Tautology - URI" (ID: ...b3de2e0a )

Cloudflare Managed Ruleset ...432ac90d N/A SQLi - WaitFor Function - Beta Log Block This rule is merged into the original rule "SQLi - WaitFor Function" (ID: ...d5faba59 )

Cloudflare Managed Ruleset ...596c741e N/A SQLi - AND/OR Digit Operator Digit 2 - Beta Log Block This rule is merged into the original rule "SQLi - AND/OR Digit Operator Digit" (ID: ...88d80772 )