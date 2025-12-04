Changelog
New updates and improvements at Cloudflare.
Connect to remote databases during local development with wrangler dev
You can now connect directly to remote databases and databases requiring TLS with
wrangler dev.
This lets you run your Worker code locally while connecting to remote databases, without needing to use
wrangler dev --remote.
The
localConnectionString field and
CLOUDFLARE_HYPERDRIVE_LOCAL_CONNECTION_STRING_<BINDING_NAME> environment variable can be used to configure the connection string used by
wrangler dev.
Learn more about local development with Hyperdrive.
