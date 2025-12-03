 Skip to content
Cloudflare Docs

Changelog

New updates and improvements at Cloudflare.

Subscribe to RSS
View all RSS feeds

hero image
Back to all posts

Reclassifications to Submissions

Email security

We have updated the terminology “Reclassify” and “Reclassifications” to “Submit” and “Submissions” respectively. This update more accurately reflects the outcome of providing these items to Cloudflare.

Submissions are leveraged to tune future variants of campaigns. To respect data sanctity, providing a submission does not change the original disposition of the emails submitted.

nav_example

This applies to all Email Security packages:

  • Advantage
  • Enterprise
  • Enterprise + PhishGuard