Reclassifications to Submissions
We have updated the terminology “Reclassify” and “Reclassifications” to “Submit” and “Submissions” respectively. This update more accurately reflects the outcome of providing these items to Cloudflare.
Submissions are leveraged to tune future variants of campaigns. To respect data sanctity, providing a submission does not change the original disposition of the emails submitted.
This applies to all Email Security packages:
- Advantage
- Enterprise
- Enterprise + PhishGuard
