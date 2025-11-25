You can now review detailed audit logs for cache purge events, giving you visibility into what purge requests were sent, what they contained, and by whom. Audit your purge requests via the Dashboard or API for all purge methods:

Purge everything

List of prefixes

List of tags

List of hosts

List of files

Example

The detailed audit payload is visible within the Cloudflare Dashboard (under Manage Account > Audit Logs) and via the API. Below is an example of the Audit Logs v2 payload structure:

{ " action " : { " result " : "success" , " type " : "create" }, " actor " : { " id " : "1234567890abcdef" , " email " : "user@example.com" , " type " : "user" }, " resource " : { " product " : "purge_cache" , " request " : { " files " : [ "https://example.com/images/logo.png" , "https://example.com/css/styles.css" ] } }, " zone " : { " id " : "023e105f4ecef8ad9ca31a8372d0c353" , " name " : "example.com" } }

Get started

To get started, refer to the Audit Logs documentation.