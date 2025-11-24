Cloud Services Observability in Cloudflare Radar

Radar introduces HTTP Origins insights, providing visibility into the status of traffic between Cloudflare's global network and cloud-based origin infrastructure.

The new Origins API provides provides the following endpoints:

/origins/{origin} - Retrieves information about a specific origin (cloud provider).

/origins/timeseries - Retrieves normalized time series data for a specific origin, including the following metrics: REQUESTS : Number of requests CONNECTION_FAILURES : Number of connection failures RESPONSE_HEADER_RECEIVE_DURATION : Duration of the response header receive TCP_HANDSHAKE_DURATION : Duration of the TCP handshake TCP_RTT : TCP round trip time TLS_HANDSHAKE_DURATION : Duration of the TLS handshake

/origins/summary - Retrieves HTTP requests to origins summarized by a dimension.

/origins/timeseries_groups - Retrieves timeseries data for HTTP requests to origins grouped by a dimension.

The following dimensions are available for the summary and timeseries_groups endpoints:

percentile : Percentiles of metrics listed above

Additionally, the Annotations and Traffic Anomalies APIs have been extended to support origin outages and anomalies, enabling automated detection and alerting for origin infrastructure issues.

Check out the new Radar page ↗.