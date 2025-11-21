Changelog
Threat insights are now available in the Threat Events platform
The threat events platform now has threat insights available for some relevant parent events. Threat intelligence analyst users can access these insights for their threat hunting activity.
Insights are also highlighted in the Cloudflare dashboard by a small
lightning icon and the insights can refer to multiple, connected events, potentially part of the same attack or campaign and associated with the same threat actor.
For more information, refer to Analyze threat events.
