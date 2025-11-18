Temporary Adjustment to Final Disposition Column

To facilitate significant enhancements to our submission processes, the Final Disposition column of the Team Submissions > Reclassifications page inside the Email Security Zero Trust application will be temporarily removed.

What's Changing

The column displaying the final disposition status for submitted email misses will no longer be visible on the specified page.

Why We're Doing This

This temporary change is required as we revamp and integrate a more powerful backend infrastructure for processing these security-critical submissions. This update is designed to make even more effective use of the data you provide to improve our detection capabilities. We assure you that your submissions are continuing to be addressed at an even greater rate than before, fueling faster and more accurate security improvements.

Next Steps

Rest assured, the ability to submit email misses and the underlying analysis work remain fully operational. We are committed to reintroducing a refined, more valuable status update feature once the new infrastructure is completed.