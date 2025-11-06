Applications to be remapped to the new categories

We have previously added new application categories to better reflect their content and improve HTTP traffic management: refer to Changelog. While the new categories are live now, we want to ensure you have ample time to review and adjust any existing rules you have configured against old categories. The remapping of existing applications into these new categories will be completed by January 30, 2026. This timeline allows you a dedicated period to:

Review the new category structure.

Identify any policies you have that target the older categories.

Adjust your rules to reference the new, more precise categories before the old mappings change. Once the applications have been fully remapped by January 30, 2026, you might observe some changes in the traffic being mitigated or allowed by your existing policies. We encourage you to use the intervening time to prepare for a smooth transition.

Applications being remappedd

Application Name Existing Category New Category Google Photos File Sharing Photography & Graphic Design Flickr File Sharing Photography & Graphic Design ADP Human Resources Business Greenhouse Human Resources Business myCigna Human Resources Health & Fitness UnitedHealthcare Human Resources Health & Fitness ZipRecruiter Human Resources Business Amazon Business Human Resources Business Jobcenter Human Resources Business Jobsuche Human Resources Business Zenjob Human Resources Business DocuSign Legal Business Postident Legal Business Adobe Creative Cloud Productivity Photography & Graphic Design Airtable Productivity Development Autodesk Fusion360 Productivity IT Management Coursera Productivity Education Microsoft Power BI Productivity Business Tableau Productivity Business Duolingo Productivity Education Adobe Reader Productivity Business AnpiReport Productivity Travel ビズリーチ Productivity Business doda (デューダ) Productivity Business 求人ボックス Productivity Business マイナビ2026 Productivity Business Power Apps Productivity Business RECRUIT AGENT Productivity Business シフトボード Productivity Business スタンバイ Productivity Business Doctolib Productivity Health & Fitness Miro Productivity Photography & Graphic Design MyFitnessPal Productivity Health & Fitness Sentry Mobile Productivity Travel Slido Productivity Photography & Graphic Design Arista Networks Productivity IT Management Atlassian Productivity Business CoderPad Productivity Business eAgreements Productivity Business Vmware Productivity IT Management Vmware Vcenter Productivity IT Management AWS Skill Builder Productivity Education Microsoft Office 365 (GCC) Productivity Business Microsoft Exchange Online (GCC) Productivity Business Canva Sales & Marketing Photography & Graphic Design Instacart Shopping Food & Drink Wawa Shopping Food & Drink McDonald's Shopping Food & Drink Vrbo Shopping Travel American Airlines Shopping Travel Booking.com Shopping Travel Ticketmaster Shopping Entertainment & Events Airbnb Shopping Travel DoorDash Shopping Food & Drink Expedia Shopping Travel EasyPark Shopping Travel UEFA Tickets Shopping Entertainment & Events DHL Express Shopping Business UPS Shopping Business

For more information on creating HTTP policies, refer to Applications and app types.