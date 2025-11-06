 Skip to content
Applications to be remapped to the new categories

Gateway

We have previously added new application categories to better reflect their content and improve HTTP traffic management: refer to Changelog. While the new categories are live now, we want to ensure you have ample time to review and adjust any existing rules you have configured against old categories. The remapping of existing applications into these new categories will be completed by January 30, 2026. This timeline allows you a dedicated period to:

  • Review the new category structure.
  • Identify any policies you have that target the older categories.
  • Adjust your rules to reference the new, more precise categories before the old mappings change. Once the applications have been fully remapped by January 30, 2026, you might observe some changes in the traffic being mitigated or allowed by your existing policies. We encourage you to use the intervening time to prepare for a smooth transition.

Applications being remappedd

Application NameExisting CategoryNew Category
Google PhotosFile SharingPhotography & Graphic Design
FlickrFile SharingPhotography & Graphic Design
ADPHuman ResourcesBusiness
GreenhouseHuman ResourcesBusiness
myCignaHuman ResourcesHealth & Fitness
UnitedHealthcareHuman ResourcesHealth & Fitness
ZipRecruiterHuman ResourcesBusiness
Amazon BusinessHuman ResourcesBusiness
JobcenterHuman ResourcesBusiness
JobsucheHuman ResourcesBusiness
ZenjobHuman ResourcesBusiness
DocuSignLegalBusiness
PostidentLegalBusiness
Adobe Creative CloudProductivityPhotography & Graphic Design
AirtableProductivityDevelopment
Autodesk Fusion360ProductivityIT Management
CourseraProductivityEducation
Microsoft Power BIProductivityBusiness
TableauProductivityBusiness
DuolingoProductivityEducation
Adobe ReaderProductivityBusiness
AnpiReportProductivityTravel
ビズリーチProductivityBusiness
doda (デューダ)ProductivityBusiness
求人ボックスProductivityBusiness
マイナビ2026ProductivityBusiness
Power AppsProductivityBusiness
RECRUIT AGENTProductivityBusiness
シフトボードProductivityBusiness
スタンバイProductivityBusiness
DoctolibProductivityHealth & Fitness
MiroProductivityPhotography & Graphic Design
MyFitnessPalProductivityHealth & Fitness
Sentry MobileProductivityTravel
SlidoProductivityPhotography & Graphic Design
Arista NetworksProductivityIT Management
AtlassianProductivityBusiness
CoderPadProductivityBusiness
eAgreementsProductivityBusiness
VmwareProductivityIT Management
Vmware VcenterProductivityIT Management
AWS Skill BuilderProductivityEducation
Microsoft Office 365 (GCC)ProductivityBusiness
Microsoft Exchange Online (GCC)ProductivityBusiness
CanvaSales & MarketingPhotography & Graphic Design
InstacartShoppingFood & Drink
WawaShoppingFood & Drink
McDonald'sShoppingFood & Drink
VrboShoppingTravel
American AirlinesShoppingTravel
Booking.comShoppingTravel
TicketmasterShoppingEntertainment & Events
AirbnbShoppingTravel
DoorDashShoppingFood & Drink
ExpediaShoppingTravel
EasyParkShoppingTravel
UEFA TicketsShoppingEntertainment & Events
DHL ExpressShoppingBusiness
UPSShoppingBusiness

For more information on creating HTTP policies, refer to Applications and app types.