Log Explorer now supports query cancellation
We're excited to announce that Log Explorer users can now cancel queries that are currently running.
This new feature addresses a common pain point: waiting for a long, unintended, or misconfigured query to complete before you can submit a new, correct one. With query cancellation, you can immediately stop the execution of any undesirable query, allowing you to quickly craft and submit a new query, significantly improving your investigative workflow and productivity within Log Explorer.
