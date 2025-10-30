WAF Release - 2025-10-30 - Emergency

This week’s release introduces a new detection signature that enhances coverage for a critical vulnerability in Oracle E-Business Suite, tracked as CVE-2025-61884.

Key Findings

The flaw is easily exploitable and allows an unauthenticated attacker with network access to compromise Oracle Configurator, which can grant access to sensitive resources and configuration data. The affected versions include 12.2.3 through 12.2.14.

Impact

Successful exploitation of CVE-2025-61884 may result in unauthorized access to critical business data or full exposure of information accessible through Oracle Configurator. Administrators are strongly advised to apply vendor's patches and recommended mitigations to reduce this exposure.