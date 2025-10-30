Changelog
Access Workers preview URLs from the Build details page
You can now access preview URLs directly from the build details page, making it easier to test your changes when reviewing builds in the dashboard.
What's new
- A Preview button now appears in the top-right corner of the build details page for successful builds
- Click it to instantly open the latest preview URL
- Matches the same experience you're familiar with from Pages
