 Skip to content
Cloudflare Docs

Changelog

New updates and improvements at Cloudflare.

Subscribe to RSS
View all RSS feeds

hero image
Back to all posts

Access Workers preview URLs from the Build details page

Workers

You can now access preview URLs directly from the build details page, making it easier to test your changes when reviewing builds in the dashboard.

preview button

What's new

  • A Preview button now appears in the top-right corner of the build details page for successful builds
  • Click it to instantly open the latest preview URL
  • Matches the same experience you're familiar with from Pages