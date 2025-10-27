Cloudforce One RFI tokens are now visible in the dashboard

The Requests for Information (RFI) dashboard now shows users the number of tokens used by each submitted RFI to better understand usage of tokens and how they relate to each request submitted.

What’s new:

Users can now see the number of tokens used for a submitted request for information.

Users can see the remaining tokens allocated to their account for the quarter.

Users can only select the Routine priority for the Strategic Threat Research request type.

Cloudforce One subscribers can try it now in Application Security > Threat Intelligence > Requests for Information ↗.