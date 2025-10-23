Changelog
New updates and improvements at Cloudflare.
WAF Release - 2025-10-23 - Emergency
This week highlights enhancements to detection signatures improving coverage for vulnerabilities in Adobe Commerce and Magento Open Source, linked to CVE-2025-54236.
Key Findings
This vulnerability allows unauthenticated attackers to take over customer accounts through the Commerce REST API and, in certain configurations, may lead to remote code execution. The latest update enhances detection logic to provide more resilient protection against exploitation attempts.
Impact
Adobe Commerce (CVE-2025-54236): Exploitation may allow attackers to hijack sessions, execute arbitrary commands, steal data, and disrupt storefronts, resulting in confidentiality and integrity risks for merchants. Administrators are strongly encouraged to apply vendor patches without delay.
|Ruleset
|Rule ID
|Legacy Rule ID
|Description
|Previous Action
|New Action
|Comments
|Cloudflare Managed Ruleset
|N/A
|Adobe Commerce - Remote Code Execution - CVE:CVE-2025-54236
|N/A
|Block
|This is a New Detection
