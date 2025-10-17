New detections released for WAF managed rulesets

This week we introduced several new detections across Cloudflare Managed Rulesets, expanding coverage for high-impact vulnerability classes such as SSRF, SQLi, SSTI, Reverse Shell attempts, and Prototype Pollution. These rules aim to improve protection against attacker-controlled payloads that exploit misconfigurations or unvalidated input in web applications.

Key Findings

New detections added for multiple exploit categories:

SSRF (Server-Side Request Forgery) — new rules targeting both local and cloud metadata abuse patterns (Beta).

SQL Injection (SQLi) — rules for common patterns, sleep/time-based injections, and string/wait function exploitation across headers and URIs.

SSTI (Server-Side Template Injection) — arithmetic-based probe detections introduced across URI, header, and body fields.

Reverse Shell and XXE payloads — enhanced heuristics for command execution and XML external entity misuse.

Prototype Pollution — new Beta rule identifying common JSON payload structures used in object prototype poisoning.

PHP Wrapper Injection and HTTP Parameter Pollution detections — to catch path traversal and multi-parameter manipulation attempts.

Anomaly Header Checks — detecting CRLF injection attempts in header names.

Impact

These updates help detect multi-vector payloads that blend SSRF + RCE or SQLi + SSTI attacks, especially in cloud-hosted applications with exposed metadata endpoints or unsafe template rendering.

Prototype Pollution and HTTP parameter pollution rules address emerging JavaScript supply-chain exploitation patterns increasingly seen in real-world incidents.