Changelog
New updates and improvements at Cloudflare.
New detections released for WAF managed rulesets
This week we introduced several new detections across Cloudflare Managed Rulesets, expanding coverage for high-impact vulnerability classes such as SSRF, SQLi, SSTI, Reverse Shell attempts, and Prototype Pollution. These rules aim to improve protection against attacker-controlled payloads that exploit misconfigurations or unvalidated input in web applications.
Key Findings
New detections added for multiple exploit categories:
SSRF (Server-Side Request Forgery) — new rules targeting both local and cloud metadata abuse patterns (Beta).
SQL Injection (SQLi) — rules for common patterns, sleep/time-based injections, and string/wait function exploitation across headers and URIs.
SSTI (Server-Side Template Injection) — arithmetic-based probe detections introduced across URI, header, and body fields.
Reverse Shell and XXE payloads — enhanced heuristics for command execution and XML external entity misuse.
Prototype Pollution — new Beta rule identifying common JSON payload structures used in object prototype poisoning.
PHP Wrapper Injection and HTTP Parameter Pollution detections — to catch path traversal and multi-parameter manipulation attempts.
Anomaly Header Checks — detecting CRLF injection attempts in header names.
Impact
These updates help detect multi-vector payloads that blend SSRF + RCE or SQLi + SSTI attacks, especially in cloud-hosted applications with exposed metadata endpoints or unsafe template rendering.
Prototype Pollution and HTTP parameter pollution rules address emerging JavaScript supply-chain exploitation patterns increasingly seen in real-world incidents.
|Ruleset
|Rule ID
|Legacy Rule ID
|Description
|Previous Action
|New Action
|Comments
|Cloudflare Managed Ruleset
|N/A
|Anomaly:Header - name - CR, LF
|N/A
|Disabled
|This is a New Detection
|Cloudflare Managed Ruleset
|N/A
|Generic Rules - Reverse Shell - Body
|N/A
|Disabled
|This is a New Detection
|Cloudflare Managed Ruleset
|N/A
|Generic Rules - Reverse Shell - Header
|N/A
|Disabled
|This is a New Detection
|Cloudflare Managed Ruleset
|N/A
|Generic Rules - Reverse Shell - URI
|N/A
|Disabled
|This is a New Detection
|Cloudflare Managed Ruleset
|N/A
|Generic Rules - XXE - Body
|N/A
|Disabled
|This is a New Detection
|Cloudflare Managed Ruleset
|N/A
|Generic Rules - SQLi - Common Patterns - Header URI
|N/A
|Disabled
|This is a New Detection
|Cloudflare Managed Ruleset
|N/A
|Generic Rules - SQLi - Sleep Function - Header URI
|N/A
|Disabled
|This is a New Detection
|Cloudflare Managed Ruleset
|N/A
|Generic Rules - SQLi - String Function - Header URI
|N/A
|Disabled
|This is a New Detection
|Cloudflare Managed Ruleset
|N/A
|Generic Rules - SQLi - WaitFor Function - Header URI
|N/A
|Disabled
|This is a New Detection
|Cloudflare Managed Ruleset
|N/A
|SSRF - Local - Beta
|N/A
|Disabled
|This is a New Detection
|Cloudflare Managed Ruleset
|N/A
|SSRF - Local - 2 - Beta
|N/A
|Disabled
|This is a New Detection
|Cloudflare Managed Ruleset
|N/A
|SSRF - Cloud - Beta
|N/A
|Disabled
|This is a New Detection
|Cloudflare Managed Ruleset
|N/A
|SSRF - Cloud - 2 - Beta
|N/A
|Disabled
|This is a New Detection
|Cloudflare Managed Ruleset
|N/A
|SSTI - Arithmetic Probe - URI
|N/A
|Disabled
|This is a New Detection
|Cloudflare Managed Ruleset
|N/A
|SSTI - Arithmetic Probe - Header
|N/A
|Disabled
|This is a New Detection
|Cloudflare Managed Ruleset
|N/A
|SSTI - Arithmetic Probe - Body
|N/A
|Disabled
|This is a New Detection
|Cloudflare Managed Ruleset
|N/A
|PHP Wrapper Injection
|N/A
|Disabled
|This is a New Detection
|Cloudflare Managed Ruleset
|N/A
|PHP Wrapper Injection
|N/A
|Disabled
|This is a New Detection
|Cloudflare Managed Ruleset
|N/A
|HTTP parameter pollution
|N/A
|Disabled
|This is a New Detection
|Cloudflare Managed Ruleset
|N/A
|Prototype Pollution - Common Payloads - Beta
|N/A
|Disabled
|This is a New Detection
