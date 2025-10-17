New Application Security reports (Closed Beta)

Cloudflare's new Application Security report, currently in Closed Beta, is now available in the dashboard.

The reports are generated monthly and provide cyber security insights trends for all of the Enterprise zones in your Cloudflare account.

The reports also include an industry benchmark, comparing your cyber security landscape to peers in your industry.

Learn more about the reports by referring to the Security Reports documentation.

Use the feedback survey link at the top of the page to help us improve the reports.