Single sign-on now manageable in the user experience

During Birthday Week, we announced that single sign-on (SSO) is available for free ↗ to everyone who signs in with a custom email domain and maintains a compatible identity provider ↗. SSO minimizes user friction around login and provides the strongest security posture available. At the time, this could only be configured using the API.

Today, we are launching a new user experience which allows users to manage their SSO configuration from within the Cloudflare dashboard. You can access this by going to Manage account > Members > Settings.