Single sign-on now manageable in the user experience

During Birthday Week, we announced that single sign-on (SSO) is available for free to everyone who signs in with a custom email domain and maintains a compatible identity provider. SSO minimizes user friction around login and provides the strongest security posture available. At the time, this could only be configured using the API.

Today, we are launching a new user experience which allows users to manage their SSO configuration from within the Cloudflare dashboard. You can access this by going to Manage account > Members > Settings.

