New domain categories added
We have added three new domain categories under the Technology parent category, to better reflect online content and improve DNS filtering.
New categories added
|Parent ID
|Parent Name
|Category ID
|Category Name
|26
|Technology
|194
|Keep Awake Software
|26
|Technology
|192
|Remote Access
|26
|Technology
|193
|Shareware/Freeware
Refer to Gateway domain categories to learn more.
