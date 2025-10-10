 Skip to content
New domain categories added

Gateway

We have added three new domain categories under the Technology parent category, to better reflect online content and improve DNS filtering.

New categories added

Parent IDParent NameCategory IDCategory Name
26Technology194Keep Awake Software
26Technology192Remote Access
26Technology193Shareware/Freeware

Refer to Gateway domain categories to learn more.