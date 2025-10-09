You can now deploy and manage Workflows in Terraform

You can now create and manage Workflows using Terraform, now supported in the Cloudflare Terraform provider v5.11.0 ↗. Workflows allow you to build durable, multi-step applications -- without needing to worry about retrying failed tasks or managing infrastructure.

Now, you can deploy and manage Workflows through Terraform using the new cloudflare_workflow resource ↗:

resource "cloudflare_workflow" "my_workflow" { account_id = var . account_id workflow_name = "my-workflow" class_name = "MyWorkflow" script_name = "my-worker" }

Examples

Here are full examples of how to configure cloudflare_workflow in Terraform, using the existing cloudflare_workers_script resource ↗, and the beta cloudflare_worker_version resource ↗.

With cloudflare_workflow and cloudflare_workers_script

resource "cloudflare_workers_script" "workflow_worker" { account_id = var . cloudflare_account_id script_name = "my-workflow-worker" content_file = " ${ path . module } /../dist/worker/index.js" content_sha256 = filesha256 ( " ${ path . module } /../dist/worker/index.js" ) main_module = "index.js" } resource "cloudflare_workflow" "workflow" { account_id = var . cloudflare_account_id workflow_name = "my-workflow" class_name = "MyWorkflow" script_name = cloudflare_workers_script . workflow_worker . script_name }

With cloudflare_workflow , and the new beta resources

You can more granularly control the lifecycle of each Worker resource using the beta cloudflare_worker_version ↗ resource, alongside the cloudflare_worker ↗ and cloudflare_workers_deployment ↗ resources.

resource "cloudflare_worker" "workflow_worker" { account_id = var . cloudflare_account_id name = "my-workflow-worker" } resource "cloudflare_worker_version" "workflow_worker_version" { account_id = var . cloudflare_account_id worker_id = cloudflare_worker . workflow_worker . id main_module = "index.js" modules = [{ name = "index.js" content_file = " ${ path . module } /../dist/worker/index.js" content_type = "application/javascript+module" }] } resource "cloudflare_workers_deployment" "workflow_deployment" { account_id = var . cloudflare_account_id script_name = cloudflare_worker . workflow_worker . name strategy = "percentage" versions = [{ version_id = cloudflare_worker_version.workflow_worker_version.id percentage = 100 }] } resource "cloudflare_workflow" "my_workflow" { account_id = var . cloudflare_account_id workflow_name = "my-workflow" class_name = "MyWorkflow" script_name = cloudflare_worker . workflow_worker . name }