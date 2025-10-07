WAF Release - 2025-10-07 - Emergency

This week highlights multiple critical Cisco vulnerabilities (CVE-2025-20363, CVE-2025-20333, CVE-2025-20362). This flaw stems from improper input validation in HTTP(S) requests. An authenticated VPN user could send crafted requests to execute code as root, potentially compromising the device. The initial two rules were made available on September 28, with a third rule added today, October 7, for more robust protection.

Cisco (CVE-2025-20333, CVE-2025-20362, CVE-2025-20363): Multiple vulnerabilities that could allow attackers to exploit unsafe deserialization and input validation flaws. Successful exploitation may result in arbitrary code execution, privilege escalation, or command injection on affected systems.

Cisco (CVE-2025-20333, CVE-2025-20362, CVE-2025-20363): Exploitation enables attackers to escalate privileges or achieve remote code execution via command injection. Administrators are strongly advised to apply vendor updates immediately.