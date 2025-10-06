 Skip to content
WAF Release - 2025-10-06

WAF

This week’s highlights prioritise an emergency Oracle E-Business Suite RCE rule deployed to block active, high-impact exploitation. Also addressed are high-severity Chaos Mesh controller command-injection flaws that enable unauthenticated in-cluster RCE and potential cluster compromise, plus a form-data multipart boundary issue that permits HTTP Parameter Pollution (HPP). Two new generic SQLi detections were added to catch inline-comment obfuscation and information disclosure techniques.

Key Findings

  • New emergency rule released for Oracle E-Business Suite (CVE-2025-61882) addressing an actively exploited remote code execution vulnerability in core business application modules. Immediate mitigation deployed to protect enterprise workloads.

  • Chaos Mesh (CVE-2025-59358,CVE-2025-59359,CVE-2025-59360,CVE-2025-59361): A GraphQL debug endpoint on the Chaos Controller Manager is exposed without authentication; several controller mutations (cleanTcs, killProcesses, cleanIptables) are vulnerable to OS command injection.

  • Form-Data (CVE-2025-7783): Attackers who can observe Math.random() outputs and control request fields in form-data may exploit this flaw to perform HTTP parameter pollution, leading to request tampering or data manipulation.

  • Two new generic SQLi detections added to enhance baseline coverage against inline-comment obfuscation and information disclosure attempts.

Impact

  • CVE-2025-61882 — Oracle E-Business Suite remote code execution (emergency detection): attacker-controlled input can yield full system compromise, data exfiltration, and operational outage; immediate blocking enforced.

  • CVE-2025-59358 / CVE-2025-59359 / CVE-2025-59360 / CVE-2025-59361 — Unauthenticated command-injection in Chaos Mesh controllers allowing remote code execution, cluster compromise, and service disruption (high availability risk).

  • CVE-2025-7783 — Predictable multipart boundaries in form-data enabling HTTP Parameter Pollution; results include request tampering, parameter overwrite, and downstream data integrity loss.

RulesetRule IDLegacy Rule IDDescriptionPrevious ActionNew ActionComments
Cloudflare Managed Ruleset 100882Chaos Mesh - Missing Authentication - CVE:CVE-2025-59358LogDisabledThis is a New Detection
Cloudflare Managed Ruleset 100883Chaos Mesh - Command Injection - CVE:CVE-2025-59359LogBlockThis is a New Detection
Cloudflare Managed Ruleset 100884Chaos Mesh - Command Injection - CVE:CVE-2025-59361LogBlockThis is a New Detection
Cloudflare Managed Ruleset 100886Form-Data - Parameter Pollution - CVE:CVE-2025-7783LogBlockThis is a New Detection
Cloudflare Managed Ruleset 100888Chaos Mesh - Command Injection - CVE:CVE-2025-59360LogBlockThis is a New Detection
Cloudflare Managed Ruleset 100916Oracle E-Business Suite - Remote Code Execution - CVE:CVE-2025-61882N/ABlockThis is a New Detection
Cloudflare Managed Ruleset 100917Generic Rules - SQLi - Inline Comment InjectionN/ADisabledThis is a New Detection
Cloudflare Managed Ruleset 100918Generic Rules - SQLi - Information DisclosureN/ADisabledThis is a New Detection