Changelog
New updates and improvements at Cloudflare.
Subscribe to RSS
View all RSS feeds
WAF Release - 2025-10-06
This week’s highlights prioritise an emergency Oracle E-Business Suite RCE rule deployed to block active, high-impact exploitation. Also addressed are high-severity Chaos Mesh controller command-injection flaws that enable unauthenticated in-cluster RCE and potential cluster compromise, plus a form-data multipart boundary issue that permits HTTP Parameter Pollution (HPP). Two new generic SQLi detections were added to catch inline-comment obfuscation and information disclosure techniques.
Key Findings
-
New emergency rule released for Oracle E-Business Suite (CVE-2025-61882) addressing an actively exploited remote code execution vulnerability in core business application modules. Immediate mitigation deployed to protect enterprise workloads.
-
Chaos Mesh (CVE-2025-59358,CVE-2025-59359,CVE-2025-59360,CVE-2025-59361): A GraphQL debug endpoint on the Chaos Controller Manager is exposed without authentication; several controller mutations (
cleanTcs,
killProcesses,
cleanIptables) are vulnerable to OS command injection.
-
Form-Data (CVE-2025-7783): Attackers who can observe
Math.random()outputs and control request fields in form-data may exploit this flaw to perform HTTP parameter pollution, leading to request tampering or data manipulation.
-
Two new generic SQLi detections added to enhance baseline coverage against inline-comment obfuscation and information disclosure attempts.
Impact
-
CVE-2025-61882 — Oracle E-Business Suite remote code execution (emergency detection): attacker-controlled input can yield full system compromise, data exfiltration, and operational outage; immediate blocking enforced.
-
CVE-2025-59358 / CVE-2025-59359 / CVE-2025-59360 / CVE-2025-59361 — Unauthenticated command-injection in Chaos Mesh controllers allowing remote code execution, cluster compromise, and service disruption (high availability risk).
-
CVE-2025-7783 — Predictable multipart boundaries in form-data enabling HTTP Parameter Pollution; results include request tampering, parameter overwrite, and downstream data integrity loss.
|Ruleset
|Rule ID
|Legacy Rule ID
|Description
|Previous Action
|New Action
|Comments
|Cloudflare Managed Ruleset
|100882
|Chaos Mesh - Missing Authentication - CVE:CVE-2025-59358
|Log
|Disabled
|This is a New Detection
|Cloudflare Managed Ruleset
|100883
|Chaos Mesh - Command Injection - CVE:CVE-2025-59359
|Log
|Block
|This is a New Detection
|Cloudflare Managed Ruleset
|100884
|Chaos Mesh - Command Injection - CVE:CVE-2025-59361
|Log
|Block
|This is a New Detection
|Cloudflare Managed Ruleset
|100886
|Form-Data - Parameter Pollution - CVE:CVE-2025-7783
|Log
|Block
|This is a New Detection
|Cloudflare Managed Ruleset
|100888
|Chaos Mesh - Command Injection - CVE:CVE-2025-59360
|Log
|Block
|This is a New Detection
|Cloudflare Managed Ruleset
|100916
|Oracle E-Business Suite - Remote Code Execution - CVE:CVE-2025-61882
|N/A
|Block
|This is a New Detection
|Cloudflare Managed Ruleset
|100917
|Generic Rules - SQLi - Inline Comment Injection
|N/A
|Disabled
|This is a New Detection
|Cloudflare Managed Ruleset
|100918
|Generic Rules - SQLi - Information Disclosure
|N/A
|Disabled
|This is a New Detection
Was this helpful?
- Resources
- API
- New to Cloudflare?
- Directory
- Sponsorships
- Open Source
- Support
- Help Center
- System Status
- Compliance
- GDPR
- Company
- cloudflare.com
- Our team
- Careers
- © 2025 Cloudflare, Inc.
- Privacy Policy
- Terms of Use
- Report Security Issues
- Trademark
-