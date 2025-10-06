Changelog
New updates and improvements at Cloudflare.
Browser Support Detection for PQ Encryption on Cloudflare Radar
Radar now includes browser detection for Post-quantum (PQ) encryption. The Post-quantum encryption card ↗ now checks whether a user’s browser supports post-quantum encryption. If support is detected, information about the key agreement in use is displayed.
