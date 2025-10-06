 Skip to content
Browser Support Detection for PQ Encryption on Cloudflare Radar

Radar

Radar now includes browser detection for Post-quantum (PQ) encryption. The Post-quantum encryption card now checks whether a user’s browser supports post-quantum encryption. If support is detected, information about the key agreement in use is displayed.

Screenshot of the PQ encryption browser support test on the Adoption & Usage page