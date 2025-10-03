Changelog
New updates and improvements at Cloudflare.
WAF Release - 2025-10-03
Managed Ruleset Updated
This update introduces 21 new detections in the Cloudflare Managed Ruleset (all currently set to Disabled mode to preserve remediation logic and allow quick activation if needed). The rules cover a broad spectrum of threats - SQL injection techniques, command and code injection, information disclosure of common files, URL anomalies, and cross-site scripting.
|Ruleset
|Rule ID
|Legacy Rule ID
|Description
|Previous Action
|New Action
|Comments
|Cloudflare Managed Ruleset
|100902
|Generic Rules - Command Execution - 2
|N/A
|Disabled
|This is a New Detection
|Cloudflare Managed Ruleset
|100908
|Generic Rules - Command Execution - 3
|N/A
|Disabled
|This is a New Detection
|Cloudflare Managed Ruleset
|100910
|Generic Rules - Command Execution - 4
|N/A
|Disabled
|This is a New Detection
|Cloudflare Managed Ruleset
|100915
|Generic Rules - Command Execution - 5
|N/A
|Disabled
|This is a New Detection
|Cloudflare Managed Ruleset
|100899
|Generic Rules - Content-Type Abuse
|N/A
|Disabled
|This is a New Detection
|Cloudflare Managed Ruleset
|100914
|Generic Rules - Content-Type Injection
|N/A
|Disabled
|This is a New Detection
|Cloudflare Managed Ruleset
|100911
|Generic Rules - Cookie Header Injection
|N/A
|Disabled
|This is a New Detection
|Cloudflare Managed Ruleset
|100905
|Generic Rules - NoSQL Injection
|N/A
|Disabled
|This is a New Detection
|Cloudflare Managed Ruleset
|100913
|Generic Rules - NoSQL Injection - 2
|N/A
|Disabled
|This is a New Detection
|Cloudflare Managed Ruleset
|100907
|Generic Rules - Parameter Pollution
|N/A
|Disabled
|This is a New Detection
|Cloudflare Managed Ruleset
|100906
|Generic Rules - PHP Object Injection
|N/A
|Disabled
|This is a New Detection
|Cloudflare Managed Ruleset
|100904
|Generic Rules - Prototype Pollution
|N/A
|Disabled
|This is a New Detection
|Cloudflare Managed Ruleset
|100897
|Generic Rules - Prototype Pollution 2
|N/A
|Disabled
|This is a New Detection
|Cloudflare Managed Ruleset
|100903
|Generic Rules - Reverse Shell
|N/A
|Disabled
|This is a New Detection
|Cloudflare Managed Ruleset
|100909
|Generic Rules - Reverse Shell - 2
|N/A
|Disabled
|This is a New Detection
|Cloudflare Managed Ruleset
|100898
|Generic Rules - SSJI NoSQL
|N/A
|Disabled
|This is a New Detection
|Cloudflare Managed Ruleset
|100896
|Generic Rules - SSRF
|N/A
|Disabled
|This is a New Detection
|Cloudflare Managed Ruleset
|100895
|Generic Rules - Template Injection
|N/A
|Disabled
|This is a New Detection
|Cloudflare Managed Ruleset
|100895A
|Generic Rules - Template Injection - 2
|N/A
|Disabled
|This is a New Detection
|Cloudflare Managed Ruleset
|100912
|Generic Rules - XXE
|N/A
|Disabled
|This is a New Detection
|Cloudflare Managed Ruleset
|100900
|Relative Paths - Anomaly Headers
|N/A
|Disabled
|This is a New Detection
