New updates and improvements at Cloudflare.

WAF Release - 2025-10-03

WAF

Managed Ruleset Updated

This update introduces 21 new detections in the Cloudflare Managed Ruleset (all currently set to Disabled mode to preserve remediation logic and allow quick activation if needed). The rules cover a broad spectrum of threats - SQL injection techniques, command and code injection, information disclosure of common files, URL anomalies, and cross-site scripting.

RulesetRule IDLegacy Rule IDDescriptionPrevious ActionNew ActionComments
Cloudflare Managed Ruleset 100902Generic Rules - Command Execution - 2N/ADisabledThis is a New Detection
Cloudflare Managed Ruleset 100908Generic Rules - Command Execution - 3N/ADisabledThis is a New Detection
Cloudflare Managed Ruleset 100910Generic Rules - Command Execution - 4N/ADisabledThis is a New Detection
Cloudflare Managed Ruleset 100915Generic Rules - Command Execution - 5N/ADisabledThis is a New Detection
Cloudflare Managed Ruleset 100899Generic Rules - Content-Type AbuseN/ADisabledThis is a New Detection
Cloudflare Managed Ruleset 100914Generic Rules - Content-Type InjectionN/ADisabledThis is a New Detection
Cloudflare Managed Ruleset 100911Generic Rules - Cookie Header InjectionN/ADisabledThis is a New Detection
Cloudflare Managed Ruleset 100905Generic Rules - NoSQL InjectionN/ADisabledThis is a New Detection
Cloudflare Managed Ruleset 100913Generic Rules - NoSQL Injection - 2N/ADisabledThis is a New Detection
Cloudflare Managed Ruleset 100907Generic Rules - Parameter PollutionN/ADisabledThis is a New Detection
Cloudflare Managed Ruleset 100906Generic Rules - PHP Object InjectionN/ADisabledThis is a New Detection
Cloudflare Managed Ruleset 100904Generic Rules - Prototype PollutionN/ADisabledThis is a New Detection
Cloudflare Managed Ruleset 100897Generic Rules - Prototype Pollution 2N/ADisabledThis is a New Detection
Cloudflare Managed Ruleset 100903Generic Rules - Reverse ShellN/ADisabledThis is a New Detection
Cloudflare Managed Ruleset 100909Generic Rules - Reverse Shell - 2N/ADisabledThis is a New Detection
Cloudflare Managed Ruleset 100898Generic Rules - SSJI NoSQLN/ADisabledThis is a New Detection
Cloudflare Managed Ruleset 100896Generic Rules - SSRFN/ADisabledThis is a New Detection
Cloudflare Managed Ruleset 100895Generic Rules - Template InjectionN/ADisabledThis is a New Detection
Cloudflare Managed Ruleset 100895AGeneric Rules - Template Injection - 2N/ADisabledThis is a New Detection
Cloudflare Managed Ruleset 100912Generic Rules - XXEN/ADisabledThis is a New Detection
Cloudflare Managed Ruleset 100900Relative Paths - Anomaly HeadersN/ADisabledThis is a New Detection