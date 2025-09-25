Changelog
Announcing Workers VPC Services (Beta)
Workers VPC Services is now available, enabling your Workers to securely access resources in your private networks, without having to expose them on the public Internet.
- VPC Services: Create secure connections to internal APIs, databases, and services using familiar Worker binding syntax
- Multi-cloud Support: Connect to resources in private networks in any external cloud (AWS, Azure, GCP, etc.) or on-premise using Cloudflare Tunnels
Set up a Cloudflare Tunnel, create a VPC Service, add service bindings to your Worker, and access private resources securely. Refer to the documentation to get started.
