Changelog
New updates and improvements at Cloudflare.
Subscribe to RSS
View all RSS feeds
Improved support for running multiple Workers with `wrangler dev`
You can run multiple Workers in a single dev command by passing multiple config files to
wrangler dev:
Previously, if you ran the command above and then also ran wrangler dev for a different Worker, the Workers running in separate wrangler dev sessions could not communicate with each other. This prevented you from being able to use Service Bindings ↗ and Tail Workers ↗ in local development, when running separate wrangler dev sessions.
Now, the following works as expected:
These Workers can now communicate with each other across separate dev commands, regardless of your development setup.
Check out the Developing with multiple Workers guide to learn more about the different approaches and when to use each one.
Was this helpful?
- Resources
- API
- New to Cloudflare?
- Directory
- Sponsorships
- Open Source
- Support
- Help Center
- System Status
- Compliance
- GDPR
- Company
- cloudflare.com
- Our team
- Careers
- © 2025 Cloudflare, Inc.
- Privacy Policy
- Terms of Use
- Report Security Issues
- Trademark
-