Rate Limiting in Workers is now GA

Workers

Rate Limiting within Cloudflare Workers is now Generally Available (GA).

The ratelimit binding is now stable and recommended for all production workloads. Existing deployments using the unsafe binding will continue to function to allow for a smooth transition.

For more details, refer to Workers Rate Limiting documentation.