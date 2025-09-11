Changelog
Contextual pivots
Directly from Log Search results, customers can pivot to other parts of the Cloudflare dashboard to immediately take action as a result of their investigation.
From the
http_requests or
fw_events dataset results, right click on an IP Address or JA3 Fingerprint to pivot to the Investigate portal to lookup the reputation of an IP address or JA3 fingerprint.
Easily learn about error codes by linking directly to our documentation from the EdgeResponseStatus or OriginResponseStatus fields.
From the
gateway_http dataset, click on a policyid to link directly to the Zero Trust dashboard to review or make changes to a specific Gateway policy.
