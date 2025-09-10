Changelog
New updates and improvements at Cloudflare.
Built with Cloudflare button
We've updated our "Built with Cloudflare" button to make it easier to share that you're building on Cloudflare with the world. Embed it in your project's README, blog post, or wherever you want to let people know.
Check out the documentation for usage information.
