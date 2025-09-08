 Skip to content
Custom IKE ID for IPsec Tunnels

Magic WAN

Now, Magic WAN customers can configure a custom IKE ID for their IPsec tunnels. Customers that are using Magic WAN and a VeloCloud SD-WAN device together can utilize this new feature to create a high availability configuration.

This feature is available via API only. Customers can read the Magic WAN documentation to learn more about the Custom IKE ID feature and the API call to configure it.