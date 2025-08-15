Terraform v5.8.4 now available

Earlier this year, we announced the launch of the new Terraform v5 Provider. We are aware of the high number of issues ↗ reported by the Cloudflare Community related to the v5 release. We have committed to releasing improvements on a two week cadence to ensure stability and reliability.

One key change we adopted in recent weeks is a pivot to more comprehensive, test-driven development. We are still evaluating individual issues, but are also investing in much deeper testing to drive our stabilization efforts. We will subsequently be investing in comprehensive migration scripts. As a result, you will see several of the highest traffic APIs have been stabilized in the most recent release, and are supported by comprehensive acceptance tests.

Thank you for continuing to raise issues. We triage them weekly and they help make our products stronger.

Changes

Resources stabilized: cloudflare_argo_smart_routing cloudflare_bot_management cloudflare_list cloudflare_list_item cloudflare_load_balancer cloudflare_load_balancer_monitor cloudflare_load_balancer_pool cloudflare_spectrum_application cloudflare_managed_transforms cloudflare_url_normalization_settings cloudflare_snippet cloudflare_snippet_rules cloudflare_zero_trust_access_application cloudflare_zero_trust_access_group cloudflare_zero_trust_access_identity_provider cloudflare_zero_trust_access_mtls_certificate cloudflare_zero_trust_access_mtls_hostname_settings cloudflare_zero_trust_access_policy cloudflare_zone

Multipart handling restored for cloudflare_snippet

cloudflare_bot_management diff issues resolves when running terraform plan and terraform apply

diff issues resolves when running and Other bug fixes

For a more detailed look at all of the changes, refer to the changelog ↗ in GitHub.

Issues Closed

If you have an unaddressed issue with the provider, we encourage you to check the open issues ↗ and open a new one if one does not already exist for what you are experiencing.

Upgrading

We suggest holding off on migration to v5 while we work on stablization. This help will you avoid any blocking issues while the Terraform resources are actively being stablized.

If you'd like more information on migrating to v5, please make use of the migration guide ↗. We have provided automated migration scripts using Grit which simplify the transition. These migration scripts do not support implementations which use Terraform modules, so customers making use of modules need to migrate manually. Please make use of terraform plan to test your changes before applying, and let us know if you encounter any additional issues by reporting to our GitHub repository ↗.