Extended retention

Log Explorer

Customers can now rely on Log Explorer to meet their log retention compliance requirements.

Contract customers can choose to store their logs in Log Explorer for up to two years, at an additional cost of $0.10 per GB per month. Customers interested in this feature can contact their account team to have it added to their contract.