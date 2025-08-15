 Skip to content
Save time with bulk query creation in Brand Protection

Security Center

Brand Protection detects domains that may be impersonating your brand — from common misspellings (cloudfalre.com) to malicious concatenations (cloudflare-okta.com). Saved search queries run continuously and alert you when suspicious domains appear.

You can now create and save multiple queries in a single step, streamlining setup and management. Available now via the Brand Protection bulk query creation API.