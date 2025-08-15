Changelog
New updates and improvements at Cloudflare.
Subscribe to RSS
View all RSS feeds
Save time with bulk query creation in Brand Protection
Brand Protection detects domains that may be impersonating your brand — from common misspellings (
cloudfalre.com) to malicious concatenations (
cloudflare-okta.com). Saved search queries run continuously and alert you when suspicious domains appear.
You can now create and save multiple queries in a single step, streamlining setup and management. Available now via the Brand Protection bulk query creation API.
Was this helpful?
- Resources
- API
- New to Cloudflare?
- Directory
- Sponsorships
- Open Source
- Support
- Help Center
- System Status
- Compliance
- GDPR
- Company
- cloudflare.com
- Our team
- Careers
- © 2025 Cloudflare, Inc.
- Privacy Policy
- Terms of Use
- Report Security Issues
- Trademark
-