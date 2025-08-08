Workers per-branch preview URLs now support long branch names

We've updated preview URLs for Cloudflare Workers to support long branch names.

Previously, branch and Worker names exceeding the 63-character DNS limit would cause alias generation to fail, leaving pull requests without aliased preview URLs. This particularly impacted teams relying on descriptive branch naming.

Now, Cloudflare automatically truncates long branch names and appends a unique hash, ensuring every pull request gets a working preview link.

How it works

63 characters or less : <branch-name>-<worker-name> → Uses actual branch name as is

: → Uses actual branch name as is 64 characters or more : <truncated-branch-name>--<hash>-<worker-name> → Uses truncated name with 4-character hash

: → Uses truncated name with 4-character hash Hash generation : The hash is derived from the full branch name to ensure uniqueness

: The hash is derived from the full branch name to ensure uniqueness Stable URLs: The same branch always generates the same hash across all commits

Requirements and compatibility