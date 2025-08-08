Changelog
Wrangler and the Cloudflare Vite plugin support `.env` files in local development
Now, you can use
.env files to provide secrets and override environment variables on the
env object during local development with Wrangler and the Cloudflare Vite plugin.
Previously in local development, if you wanted to provide secrets or environment variables during local development, you had to use
.dev.vars files.
This is still supported, but you can now also use
.env files, which are more familiar to many developers.
You can create a
.env file in your project root to define environment variables that will be used when running
wrangler dev or
vite dev. The
.env file should be formatted like a
dotenv file, such as
KEY="VALUE":
When you run
wrangler dev or
vite dev, the environment variables defined in the
.env file will be available in your Worker code via the
env object:
You may be using Cloudflare Environments to deploy different versions of a Worker with distinct environment variables. For instance, you may have a production and staging environment.
To set different environment variables for each Cloudflare Environment, create files named
.env.<environment-name>.
When you use
wrangler <command> --env <environment-name> or
CLOUDFLARE_ENV=<environment-name> vite dev, the corresponding environment-specific file will also be loaded and merged with the
.env file.
For example, if you want to set different environment variables for the
staging environment, you can create a file named
.env.staging:
When you run
wrangler dev --env staging or
CLOUDFLARE_ENV=staging vite dev, the environment variables from
.env.staging will be merged onto those from
.env.
For more information on how to use
.env files with Wrangler and the Cloudflare Vite plugin, see the following documentation:
