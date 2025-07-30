Magic Transit and Magic WAN health check data is fully compatible with the CMB EU setting.

Today, we are excited to announce that all Magic Transit and Magic WAN customers with CMB EU (Customer Metadata Boundary - Europe) enabled in their account will be able to access GRE, IPsec, and CNI health check and traffic volume data in the Cloudflare dashboard and via API.

This ensures that all Magic Transit and Magic WAN customers with CMB EU enabled will be able to access all Magic Transit and Magic WAN features.

Specifically, these two GraphQL endpoints are now compatible with CMB EU: