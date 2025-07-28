WAF Release - 2025-07-28

This week’s update spotlights several vulnerabilities across Apache Tomcat, MongoDB, and Fortinet FortiWeb. Several flaws related with a memory leak in Apache Tomcat can lead to a denial-of-service attack. Additionally, a code injection flaw in MongoDB's Mongoose library allows attackers to bypass security controls to access restricted data.

Key Findings

Fortinet FortiWeb (CVE-2025-25257): An improper neutralization of special elements used in a SQL command vulnerability in Fortinet FortiWeb versions allows an unauthenticated attacker to execute unauthorized SQL code or commands.

Apache Tomcat (CVE-2025-31650): A improper Input Validation vulnerability in Apache Tomcat that could create memory leak when incorrect error handling for some invalid HTTP priority headers resulted in incomplete clean-up of the failed request.

MongoDB (CVE-2024-53900, CVE:CVE-2025-23061): Improper use of $where in match and a nested $where filter with a populate() match in Mongoose can lead to search injection.

Impact

These vulnerabilities target user-facing components, web application servers, and back-end databases. A SQL injection flaw in Fortinet FortiWeb can lead to data theft or system compromise. A separate issue in Apache Tomcat involves a memory leak from improper input validation, which could be exploited for a denial-of-service (DoS) attack. Finally, a vulnerability in MongoDB's Mongoose library allows attackers to bypass security filters and access unauthorized data through malicious search queries.