Scam domain category introduced under Security Threats
We have introduced a new Security Threat category called Scam. Relevant domains are marked with the Scam category. Scam typically refers to fraudulent websites and schemes designed to trick victims into giving away money or personal information.
New category added
|Parent ID
|Parent Name
|Category ID
|Category Name
|21
|Security Threats
|191
|Scam
Refer to Gateway domain categories to learn more.
