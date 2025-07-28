 Skip to content
Scam domain category introduced under Security Threats

Gateway

We have introduced a new Security Threat category called Scam. Relevant domains are marked with the Scam category. Scam typically refers to fraudulent websites and schemes designed to trick victims into giving away money or personal information.

New category added

Parent IDParent NameCategory IDCategory Name
21Security Threats191Scam

Refer to Gateway domain categories to learn more.