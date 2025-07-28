Introducing pricing for the Browser Rendering API — $0.09 per browser hour

We’ve launched pricing for Browser Rendering, including a free tier and a pay-as-you-go model that scales with your needs. Starting August 20, 2025, Cloudflare will begin billing for Browser Rendering.

There are two ways to use Browser Rendering. Depending on the method you use, here’s how billing will work:

REST API : Charged for Duration only ($/browser hour)

: Charged for only ($/browser hour) Workers Bindings: Charged for both Duration and Concurrency ($/browser hour and # of concurrent browsers)

Included usage and pricing by plan

Plan Included duration Included concurrency Price (beyond included) Workers Free 10 minutes per day 3 concurrent browsers N/A Workers Paid 10 hours per month 10 concurrent browsers (averaged monthly) 1. REST API: $0.09 per additional browser hour

2. Workers Bindings: $0.09 per additional browser hour

$2.00 per additional concurrent browser

What you need to know:

Workers Free Plan: 10 minutes of browser usage per day with 3 concurrent browsers at no charge.

10 minutes of browser usage per day with 3 concurrent browsers at no charge. Workers Paid Plan: 10 hours of browser usage per month with 10 concurrent browsers (averaged monthly) at no charge. Additional usage is charged as shown above.

You can monitor usage via the Cloudflare dashboard ↗. Go to Compute (Workers) > Browser Rendering.

If you've been using Browser Rendering and do not wish to incur charges, ensure your usage stays within your plan's included usage. To estimate costs, take a look at these example pricing scenarios.