Changelog
New updates and improvements at Cloudflare.
Subscribe to RSS
View all RSS feeds
Terraform v5.7.0 now available
Earlier this year, we announced the launch of the new Terraform v5 Provider. We are aware of the high mumber of issues ↗ reported by the Cloudflare community related to the v5 release, with 13.5% of resources impacted. We have committed to releasing improvements on a 2 week cadeance to ensure it's stability and relability, including the v5.7 release.
Thank you for continuing to raise issues and please keep an eye on this changelog for more information about upcoming releases.
- Addressed permanent diff bug on Cloudflare Tunnel config
- State is now saved correctly for Zero Trust Access applications
- Exact match is now working as expected within
data.cloudflare_zero_trust_access_applications
cloudflare_zero_trust_access_policynow supports OIDC claims & diff issues resolved
- Self hosted applications with private IPs no longer require a public domain for
cloudflare_zero_trust_access_application.
- New resource:
cloudflare_zero_trust_tunnel_warp_connector
-
- Other bug fixes
For a more detailed look at all of the changes, see the changelog ↗ in GitHub.
- #5563: cloudflare_logpull_retention is missing import ↗
- #5608: cloudflare_zero_trust_access_policy in 5.5.0 provider gives error upon apply unexpected new value: .app_count: was cty.NumberIntVal(0), but now cty.NumberIntVal(1) ↗
- #5612: data.cloudflare_zero_trust_access_applications does not exact match ↗
- #5532: cloudflare_zero_trust_access_identity_provider detects changes on every plan ↗
- #5662: cloudflare_zero_trust_access_policy does not support OIDC claims ↗
- #5565: Running Terraform with the cloudflare_zero_trust_access_policy resource results in updates on every apply, even when no changes are made - breaks idempotency ↗
- #5529: cloudflare_zero_trust_access_application: self hosted applications with private ips require public domain ↗
If you have an unaddressed issue with the provider, we encourage you to check the open issues ↗ and open a new one if one does not already exist for what you are experiencing.
We suggest holding on migration to v5 while we work on stablization of the v5 provider. This will ensure Cloudflare can work ahead and avoid any blocking issues.
If you'd like more information on migrating from v4 to v5, please make use of the
migration guide ↗. We have
provided automated migration scripts using Grit which simplify the transition, although these do not support implementations which
use Terraform modules, so customers making use of modules need to migrate manually. Please make use of
terraform plan to test
your changes before applying, and let us know if you encounter any additional issues by reporting to our
GitHub repository ↗.
Was this helpful?
- Resources
- API
- New to Cloudflare?
- Directory
- Sponsorships
- Open Source
- Support
- Help Center
- System Status
- Compliance
- GDPR
- Company
- cloudflare.com
- Our team
- Careers
- © 2025 Cloudflare, Inc.
- Privacy Policy
- Terms of Use
- Report Security Issues
- Trademark
-