WAF Release - 2025-06-09

This week’s update spotlights four critical vulnerabilities across CMS platforms, VoIP systems, and enterprise applications. Several flaws enable remote code execution or privilege escalation, posing significant enterprise risks.

Key Findings

WordPress OttoKit Plugin (CVE-2025-27007): Privilege escalation flaw allows unauthenticated attackers to create or elevate user accounts, compromising WordPress administrative control.

SAP NetWeaver (CVE-2025-42999): Remote Code Execution vulnerability enables attackers to execute arbitrary code on SAP NetWeaver systems, threatening core ERP and business operations.

Fortinet FortiVoice (CVE-2025-32756): Buffer error vulnerability may lead to memory corruption and potential code execution, directly impacting enterprise VoIP infrastructure.

Camaleon CMS (CVE-2024-46986): Remote Code Execution vulnerability allows attackers to gain full control over Camaleon CMS installations, exposing hosted content and underlying servers.

Impact

These vulnerabilities target widely deployed CMS, ERP, and VoIP systems. RCE flaws in SAP NetWeaver and Camaleon CMS allow full takeover of business-critical applications. Privilege escalation in OttoKit exposes WordPress environments to full administrative compromise. FortiVoice buffer handling issues risk destabilizing or fully compromising enterprise telephony systems.