WAF Release - 2025-05-05

This week's analysis covers five CVEs with varying impact levels. Four are rated critical, while one is rated high severity. Remote Code Execution vulnerabilities dominate this set.

Key Findings

GFI KerioControl (CVE-2024-52875) contains an unauthenticated Remote Code Execution (RCE) vulnerability that targets firewall appliances. This vulnerability can let attackers gain root level system access, making this CVE particularly attractive for threat actors.

The SonicWall SMA vulnerabilities remain concerning due to their continued exploitation since 2021. These critical vulnerabilities in remote access solutions create dangerous entry points to networks.

Impact

Customers using the Managed Ruleset will receive rule coverage following this week's release. Below is a breakdown of the recommended prioritization based on current exploitation trends:

GFI KerioControl (CVE-2024-52875) - Highest priority; unauthenticated RCE

SonicWall SMA (Multiple vulnerabilities) - Critical for network appliances

XWiki (CVE-2025-24893) - High priority for development environments

Langflow (CVE-2025-3248) - Important for AI workflow platforms

MinIO (CVE-2025-31489) - Important for object storage implementations