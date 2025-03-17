 Skip to content
Cloudflare Docs

Changelog

New updates and improvements at Cloudflare.

Subscribe to RSS
View all RSS feeds

hero image
Back to all posts

WAF Release - 2025-03-17

WAF
RulesetRule IDLegacy Rule IDDescriptionPrevious ActionNew ActionComments
Cloudflare Managed Ruleset 100725

Fortinet FortiManager - Remote Code Execution - CVE:CVE-2023-42791, CVE:CVE-2024-23666

LogBlock
Cloudflare Managed Ruleset 100726Ivanti - Remote Code Execution - CVE:CVE-2024-8190LogBlock
Cloudflare Managed Ruleset 100727Cisco IOS XE - Remote Code Execution - CVE:CVE-2023-20198LogBlock
Cloudflare Managed Ruleset 100728Sitecore - Remote Code Execution - CVE:CVE-2024-46938LogBlock
Cloudflare Managed Ruleset 100729Microsoft SharePoint - Remote Code Execution - CVE:CVE-2023-33160LogBlock
Cloudflare Managed Ruleset 100730

Pentaho - Template Injection - CVE:CVE-2022-43769, CVE:CVE-2022-43939

LogBlock
Cloudflare Managed Ruleset 100700Apache SSRF vulnerability CVE-2021-40438N/ABlock