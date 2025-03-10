 Skip to content
WAF Release - 2025-03-10

WAF
RulesetRule IDLegacy Rule IDDescriptionPrevious ActionNew ActionComments
Cloudflare Managed Ruleset 100722Ivanti - Information Disclosure - CVE:CVE-2025-0282LogBlockThis is a New Detection
Cloudflare Managed Ruleset 100723Cisco IOS XE - Information Disclosure - CVE:CVE-2023-20198LogBlockThis is a New Detection