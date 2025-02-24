 Skip to content
WAF Release - 2025-02-24

WAF
RulesetRule IDLegacy Rule IDDescriptionPrevious ActionNew ActionComments
Cloudflare Managed Ruleset 100718ASonicWall SSLVPN 2 - Auth Bypass - CVE:CVE-2024-53704LogBlockThis is a New Detection
Cloudflare Managed Ruleset 100720Palo Alto Networks - Auth Bypass - CVE:CVE-2025-0108LogBlockThis is a New Detection