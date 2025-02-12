 Skip to content
Changelog

New updates and improvements at Cloudflare.

Configurable multiplexing HTTP/2 to Origin

Cache / CDN

You can now configure HTTP/2 multiplexing settings for origin connections on Enterprise plans. This feature allows you to optimize how Cloudflare manages concurrent requests over HTTP/2 connections to your origin servers, improving cache efficiency and reducing connection overhead.

How it works

HTTP/2 multiplexing allows multiple requests to be sent over a single TCP connection. With this configuration option, you can:

  1. Control concurrent streams: Adjust the maximum number of concurrent streams per connection.
  2. Optimize connection reuse: Fine-tune connection pooling behavior for your origin infrastructure.
  3. Reduce connection overhead: Minimize the number of TCP connections required between Cloudflare and your origin.
  4. Improve cache performance: Better connection management can enhance cache fetch efficiency.

Benefits

  • Customizable performance: Tailor multiplexing settings to your origin's capabilities.
  • Reduced latency: Fewer connection handshakes improve response times.
  • Lower origin load: More efficient connection usage reduces server resource consumption.
  • Enhanced scalability: Better connection management supports higher traffic volumes.

Get started

Enterprise customers can configure HTTP/2 multiplexing settings in the Cloudflare Dashboard or through our API.