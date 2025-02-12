Changelog
New updates and improvements at Cloudflare.
Configurable multiplexing HTTP/2 to Origin
You can now configure HTTP/2 multiplexing settings for origin connections on Enterprise plans. This feature allows you to optimize how Cloudflare manages concurrent requests over HTTP/2 connections to your origin servers, improving cache efficiency and reducing connection overhead.
HTTP/2 multiplexing allows multiple requests to be sent over a single TCP connection. With this configuration option, you can:
- Control concurrent streams: Adjust the maximum number of concurrent streams per connection.
- Optimize connection reuse: Fine-tune connection pooling behavior for your origin infrastructure.
- Reduce connection overhead: Minimize the number of TCP connections required between Cloudflare and your origin.
- Improve cache performance: Better connection management can enhance cache fetch efficiency.
- Customizable performance: Tailor multiplexing settings to your origin's capabilities.
- Reduced latency: Fewer connection handshakes improve response times.
- Lower origin load: More efficient connection usage reduces server resource consumption.
- Enhanced scalability: Better connection management supports higher traffic volumes.
Enterprise customers can configure HTTP/2 multiplexing settings in the Cloudflare Dashboard ↗ or through our API.
