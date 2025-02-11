WAF Release - 2025-02-11

Cloudflare Managed Ruleset ...483b4c26 100708 Aviatrix Network - Remote Code Execution - CVE:CVE-2024-50603 Log Block This is a New Detection

Cloudflare Managed Ruleset ...7e924ca3 100709 Next.js - Remote Code Execution - CVE:CVE-2024-46982 Log Disabled This is a New Detection

Cloudflare Managed Ruleset ...83a7d8ff 100710 Progress Software WhatsUp Gold - Directory Traversal - CVE:CVE-2024-12105 Log Block This is a New Detection

Cloudflare Managed Ruleset ...baa8eb34 100711 WordPress - Remote Code Execution - CVE:CVE-2024-56064 Log Block This is a New Detection

Cloudflare Managed Ruleset ...87f5d34e 100712 WordPress - Remote Code Execution - CVE:CVE-2024-9047 Log Block This is a New Detection