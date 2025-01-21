 Skip to content
WAF Release - 2025-01-21

WAF
RulesetRule IDLegacy Rule IDDescriptionPrevious ActionNew ActionComments
Cloudflare Managed Ruleset 100303Command Injection - NslookupLogBlock

This was released as

Cloudflare Managed Ruleset 100534Web Shell ActivityLogBlock

This was released as