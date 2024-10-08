Changelog
New updates and improvements at Cloudflare.
Subscribe to RSS
View all RSS feeds
New fields added to Gateway-related datasets in Cloudflare Logs
Cloudflare has introduced new fields to two Gateway-related datasets in Cloudflare Logs:
-
Gateway HTTP:
ApplicationIDs,
ApplicationNames,
CategoryIDs,
CategoryNames,
DestinationIPContinentCode,
DestinationIPCountryCode,
ProxyEndpoint,
SourceIPContinentCode,
SourceIPCountryCode,
VirtualNetworkID, and
VirtualNetworkName.
-
Gateway Network:
ApplicationIDs,
ApplicationNames,
DestinationIPContinentCode,
DestinationIPCountryCode,
ProxyEndpoint,
SourceIPContinentCode,
SourceIPCountryCode,
TransportProtocol,
VirtualNetworkID, and
VirtualNetworkName.
Was this helpful?
- Resources
- API
- New to Cloudflare?
- Directory
- Sponsorships
- Open Source
- Support
- Help Center
- System Status
- Compliance
- GDPR
- Company
- cloudflare.com
- Our team
- Careers
- © 2025 Cloudflare, Inc.
- Privacy Policy
- Terms of Use
- Report Security Issues
- Trademark
-