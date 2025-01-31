Transform HTML quickly with streaming content
You can now transform HTML elements with streamed content using
HTMLRewriter.
Methods like
replace,
append, and
prepend now accept
Response and
ReadableStream
values as
Content.
This can be helpful in a variety of situations. For instance, you may have a Worker in front of an origin, and want to replace an element with content from a different source. Prior to this change, you would have to load all of the content from the upstream URL and convert it into a string before replacing the element. This slowed down overall response times.
Now, you can pass the
Response object directly into the
replace method, and HTMLRewriter will immediately
start replacing the content as it is streamed in. This makes responses faster.
For more information, see the
HTMLRewriter documentation.