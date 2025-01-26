 Skip to content
Changelog

AI Gateway Introduces New Worker Binding Methods

Jan 30, 2025, 02:00 PM
AI Gateway

We have released new Workers bindings API methods, allowing you to connect Workers applications to AI Gateway directly. These methods simplify how Workers calls AI services behind your AI Gateway configurations, removing the need to use the REST API and manually authenticate.

To add an AI binding to your Worker, include the following in your wrangler.toml or wrangler.json file:

Add an AI binding to your Worker.

With the new AI Gateway binding methods, you can now:

  • Send feedback and update metadata with patchLog.
  • Retrieve detailed log information using getLog.
  • Execute universal requests to any AI Gateway provider with run.

For example, to send feedback and update metadata using patchLog:

Send feedback and update metadata using patchLog: